Transformers: Prime Skyquake is Unleashed with New Figure from Hasbro Your Transformers collection is about to get an upgrade as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of figures like the menacing Skyquake

The popular Transformers: Prime animated series is getting a brand new collectible from Hasbro with Skyquake. This deadly Decepticon follows the cause through and through, making this a powerful foe for any Autobot to overcome. Hasbro has faithfully brought this bad guy to life right off the screen, standing at an excellent 7.5" tall. Fans will be able to transform him into his Cybertonian Jet mode in just 29 steps, and he will come with a blaster and a sword. The animation style of the Prime series is nicely captured with this release and will be a fun figure to add alongside Arcee, Bulkhead, and Knout-Out Legacy figures. The Transformers Skyquake will be getting released as a Transformers Legacy Evolution Leader Class, giving him a $54.99 price tag. Pre-orders are live right here, along with the rest of the Prime Universe release, and Skyquake is set for a May 2023 release.

Skyquake Makes Some Noise with New Hasbro Release

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Prime Universe Skyquake action figure! Skyquake is among the most loyal of the Decepticons, following every order his leader commands without question. Transformers toys are upgraded with Evo-Fusion technology! Experience the evolution and combine the blaster and sword accessories into a larger gatling cannon accessory to prepare for battle!"

Includes figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Prime Universe Skyquake action figure is inspired by the Transformers: Prime animated series

2 EPIC MODES: Transformers action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian jet mode in 29 steps. Other jet figures can attach to the top of the figure in jet mode (each sold separately, subject to availability)

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Prime Universe Skyquake toy for 8 year old boys and girls comes with blaster and sword accessories. Also features flip-down landing gear in jet mode

EVOLVE THE BATTLE: Transformers toy robots are upgraded with Evo-Fusion battle features! Evolve the battle by combining the blaster and sword accessories into a larger gatling cannon accessory

REVEAL TECH SPECS: Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs! Collect other figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to

