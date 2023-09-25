Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Rescue Bots Autobot Chase Coming Soon from Hasbro

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Transformers figures

Transformers: Rescue Bots premiered in 2011 as part of the Transformers brand to appeal to a younger audience. The Rescue Bots were specifically designed for preschool and early elementary school-aged children, allowing parents to share their love with their kids. The series followed a group of Autobot first responders, including the Leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, as well as Heatwave, Chase, Boulder, and Blades. They take disguise themselves as rescue vehicles on Griffin Rock and team up with human first responders. Hasbro has revealed that the Rescue Bots are coming to life for the next wave of Transformers Legacy United figures. Autobot Chase kicks things off first with a police car form in 18 steps and comes with 2 arm blasters and a 3-piece Energon claw. The Rescue Bots are ready for action, and pre-orders for Chase are live right here for $24.99 with a January 2024 release.

Transformers Legacy United Rescue Bots Autobot Chase

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Class Rescue Bots Universe Autobot Chase action figure! This 5.5-inch Rescue Bots Universe Autobot Chase action figure converts between robot and police car modes in 18 steps. Gear up for battle with the included 2 arm blasters and a 3-piece Energon claw accessory."

"The Rescue Bots Universe Autobot Chase figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers: Rescue Bots animated series and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes figure, 5 accessories, and instructions.

RESCUE BOTS UNIVERSE AUTOBOT CHASE ACTION FIGURE: This 5.5-inch (14 cm) Rescue Bots Universe Autobot Chase toy features deco and detail inspiration from the Transformers: Rescue Bots animated series

animated series 2-IN-1 CONVERTING TOY: Transformers action figure converts from robot toy to police car toy in 18 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Rescue Bots Universe Autobot Chase figure comes with 2 attachable arm blasters and a 3-piece Energon claw accessory. Accessories attach in both modes

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Transformers Legacy United honors 40 years of Transformers animated history! Collect other Legacy: United figures to unite your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

