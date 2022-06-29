Transformers Shattered Glass Slicer with Exo-Suit Debuts with Hasbro

The Transformers Shattered Glass storyline has always intrigued me, and it is fun to see them once villains as heroes. As roles are reversed, the villainous Autobots need to be stopped, and it is up to some legendary Decepticons to save the day. One of those heroes is the spy, assassin, and undercover operative Slicer. This red and blue Decepticon is loaded with accessories and will transform from robot to racecar mode in just 18 steps. Transformers fans will see Slicer in his deco is inspired by the Shattered Glass Universe including the red Decepticon logo. Slicer will also come with an Exo-Suit that will enhance his weapons, armor, and both bot and car modes with upgraded armor. The colors on Slicer are just fantastic, and I continue to love what Hasbro is doing with this exclusive line of Shattered Glass Transformers. Exo-Suit Slicer is priced at $48.99, he is set for a February 1, 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Discover a universe that shatters everything you know about the Transformers robots…an upside down world where the bad guys are good, and the good guys are bad. Welcome to Shattered Glass, an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots. Wait…what? Fans can explore this topsy-turvy reality with the Transformers Shattered Glass Collection, featuring classic Transformers characters, with a twist!"

"Slicer is a spy, an assassin, and an Autobot infiltrator. When the fate of Cybertron is on the line, his loyalties will soon be tested… if he has any left. This Decepticon Slicer figure converts from robot to racecar mode in 18 steps. Deco is inspired by the Shattered Glass universe, complete with a red Decepticon logo. Comes with Exo-Suit figure that converts to armored vehicle mode in 10 steps. Includes 2 combinable blaster accessories."

Includes 2 figures, 2 accessories, and instructions.

SHATTERED GLASS COLLECTION: The Shattered Glass Collection shatters everything you know about Transformers figures. Inspired by an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots

HEROIC…DECEPTICONS?: Slicer is a spy, an assassin, and an Autobot infiltrator. When the fate of Cybertron is on the line, his loyalties will soon be tested… if he has any left.

CLASSIC CONVERSION: Decepticon Slicer figure converts from robot to racecar mode in 18 steps. Comes with an Exo-Suit figure that converts from robot to armored vehicle mode in 10 steps. Break apart Exo-Suit figure to weaponize Decepticon Slicer figure

ALTERNATE UNIVERSE-INSPIRED DECO: This Decepticon Slicer figure's deco is inspired by the Shattered Glass universe, complete with a red Decepticon logo. Comes with 2 combinable blaster accessories

COLLECT OTHER SHATTERED GLASS FIGURES: Look for other Shattered Glass figures to build the ultimate alternate universe collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Ages 8 and up

Warning: Choking Hazard — Small parts may be generated. Not for children under 3 years.

