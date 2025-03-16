Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-08 Arcee Figure Revealed

Hasbro is back with a blast from the past as they debut new Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link figure with the return of Acree

Article Summary Discover the new Takara Tomy Missing Link C-08 Arcee figure, a blend of nostalgia and modern design in Transformers.

Arcee, from Transformers: The Movie, returns with improved articulation and classic G1 appearance and colors.

Pre-orders for the Arcee figure with premium accessories and original packaging are live for a December 2025 release.

This Transformers collectible includes a character card and heat-activated legion mark for dedicated fans.

Hasbro is back with a return to the iconic G1 Universe with a popular release to help out your Autobot collection. Takara Tomy's Transformers Arcee is racing on in with a return to her original toy deists with new and updated articulation. First introduced in Transformers: The Movie (1986), Arcee has remained one of the most recognizable female Autobots in the franchise. Takara Tomy's version puts her back in action with an impressive release that showcases her original model with original packaging and Japanese language instructions. The figure is based on her design and looks from The Transformers: The Movi,e keeping her classic G1 appearance alive with bright pink and white color.

Hasbro's Transformers Missing Link series incorporates modern engineering with this legendary G1 design to improve articulation, transformation, and nostalgia. Arcee will be able to convert into her futuristic car mode, and she will feature a laser blaster and a sticker sheet. Pre-orders for the Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-08 Arcee are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $94.99 with a December 2025 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-08 Arcee

"Complete your collection with the Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link C-08 Arcee figure! Inspired by Arcee in The Transformers: The Movie from the 1980s, this collectible action figure for adults converts from robot to car mode and features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco, including a heat-activated legion mark. With premium accessories and original Japanese-language packaging and instructions, this Transformers toy is a must-have for fans of Transformers collectibles."

MISSING LINK C-08 ARCEE: Based on Arcee's look from The Transformers: The Movie and the never-released prototype toy from the 80s, this Missing Link figure is an authentic Takara Tomy product

COLORS AND DECO INSPIRED BY THE 1986 MOVIE: Figure's colors and head sculpt are based on the iconic animated movie from the 1980s

CHARACTER CARD: Comes with a Japanese-language collector card for the Takara Tomy figure

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!