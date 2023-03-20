Transformers Takara Tomy Optimus Primal vs. Megatron 2-Pack Revealed Hasbro is bringing back some classics as a new Takara Tomy Transformers 2-Pack set has arrived with Optimus Primal and a deadly villain

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is arriving in theaters in a couple of months, and Beast Wars fans are pumped. This will be the first time Beast Wars characters will get the live-action treatment, and that means plenty of new collectibles. While we have seen plenty of new Studio Series figures, Hasbro has another classic release up its sleeve. A brand new Takara Tomy Transformers set is on the way with the BWVS-01 Optimus Primal vs. Megatron 2-Pack. Two deadly foes clash once again, featuring authentic Takara Tomy designs right from Japan. While these designs are not from the live-action movie, they are inspired by the Beast Wars: Transformers animated series. Optimus Prime comes with his scimitars and features his gorilla mode, while Megatron becomes the mighty T-Rex. These Transformers legends will come in their original packaging and will even include Japanese-language instructions. The Transformers Beast Wars 2-Pack is priced at $104.99 and is set for an April 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Two Beast Wars Legends Arrive at Hasbro Once Again

"Transformers Beast Wars BWVS-01 Optimus Primal vs. Megatron 2-Pack – Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers BWVS-01 Optimus Primal vs. Megatron 2-Pack! These adult collectible Transformers action figures for adults feature authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes Figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers premium adult collectible BWVS-01 Optimus Primal vs. Megatron 2-Pack is an authentic Takara Tomy product as sold in Japan, inspired by the Beast Wars: Transformers animated series

2 FIGURES WITH ICONIC MODES: This 2-pack includes Optimus Primal and Megatron figures with premium deco and details. Optimus Primal figure converts from robot to gorilla mode, and Megatron figure converts from robot to T. Rex mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with 2 scimitar accessories, the signature weapons of Optimus Primal. The Megatron figure's T. Rex head and tail become his classic claw hands

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Optimus Primal and Megatron action figures are fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers action figure 2-pack comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions