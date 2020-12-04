New Transformers 3.5" Figures Revealed with Starscream and Megatron

Hasbro put up pre-orders for two new Transformers joining their 3.5-inch mini-figure collection. Two iconic Decepticon's join the fight as Megatron and Starscream are ready for battle. Both Transformers will convert into their iconic G1-inspired Earth vehicle modes that fans are quite used to by now. Starscream will convert into his jet and just 17 steps, and he will come with two classic Null Ray weapons. Megatron will convert to his classic tank mode in just 12 steps and will come with a Fusion Cannon and Blaster accessories. Both 3.5-inch figures are packed with detail and will be fun figures for any Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom fans.

I have always been a fan of some of the smaller pocket-size Transformers mini-figures. You can never get enough little companions to help you through your day, and these fit those fun needs. Both of these Decepticon's will make great additions to any Transformers fans collection and plenty of fans of these two. Both Core Class figures will be priced at the simple price of $9.99. These Decepticons are expected to join the fight in May 2021, and collectors can find pre-orders for both are already live and located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom figures also coming soon from Hasbro.

"This collectible figure stands at the new Core Class scale and depicts the brutal Decepticon leader, Megatron! The 3.5-inch mini-figure allows fans to collect a mini version of the iconic character to pose out with other Megatron toys at larger scales! (Each sold separately, subject to availability.) This Core Class Megatron figure converts to his classic Earth tank mode with a swivel turret in 12 steps and comes with Fusion Cannon and blaster accessories. The Blaster accessory is inspired by the G1 alt mode of Megatron and can connect to his Fusion Cannon accessory."

"This collectible figure stands at the new Core Class scale and depicts the scheming Decepticon second-in-command, Starscream! The 3.5-inch mini-figure allows fans to collect a mini version of the iconic character to pose out with other Starscream toys at larger scales! (Each sold separately, subject to availability.) This Core Class Starscream figure converts to G1-inspired Earth jet mode in 17 steps and comes with his 2 classic Null Ray weapon accessories."