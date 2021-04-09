New Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Figures Debut At Hasbro

The next wave of Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom figures have been revealing during Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest. The wave is pretty massive as we already saw some big league figures like Rodimus Prime and Galvatron. This time we are getting the basic wave 6" scale figures who gave into their primal states with Scorponok, Rhinox, and the FOSSIL bot Wingfinger. Form, not primal Transformers reveals, Tracks will be racing into action, making him a must for any fan's collection. Each bot is loaded with great detail, articulation, accessories and will all be able to transform into a secondary mode. All Transformers figures are set to release in September and are priced at $22.99, except Rhinox who comes in at $29.99. Pre-orders will arrive at 5 PM EST at all retailers, including here, so be sure to get yours while you can. Other Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest pre-orders will also be going live, so snag up new collectibles for G.I. Joe, Marvel, and Star Wars. Check out all the bots coming soon below with pictures and descriptions. Roll Out!

"Unleash the primal power of the beasts with this Predacon Scorponok collectible figure, featuring a detailed beast mode with intricate scorpion-inspired molded texture. Toy converts to Beast Wars-inspired scorpion mode in 25 steps, featuring claw and tail articulation that allows for more realistic scorpion poses. Comes with his classic Mega Missile and Cyberbee drone accessories that can be inserted into his claw. "

"Unleash the primal power of the beasts with this Rhinox collectible figure, featuring a detailed beast mode with intricate molded rhino skin texture. Toy converts to Beast Wars-inspired rhino mode in 35 steps and features articulated lower jaw so fans can imagine the brilliant Maximal scientist saying something really smart. Comes with twin Gatling Blasters of Doom accessories that can be stored on the figure's back in robot mode. "

"With the ancient and highly advanced F.O.S.S.I.L. (Fossilized Osteo-Skeletal Shield Integration Loadout) technology, Fossilizer bots, infused with primordial energy, break apart to weaponize their allies. Use Deluxe Fossilizer figures to beastify the Autobot Tracks figure with bone armor! (Sold separately, subject to availability.) This G1-inspired toy converts into Earth sportscar mode in 21 steps. Convert from sportscar mode to flying car mode in 8 steps. Comes with missile launcher and blaster weapon accessories that attach to the figure in both modes."

"With the ancient and highly advanced F.O.S.S.I.L. (Fossilized Osteo-Skeletal Shield Integration Loadout) technology, Fossilizer bots, infused with primordial energy, break apart to weaponize their allies. The bone pieces of this Paleotrex figure break apart and attach to other figures. Use this Deluxe Maximal Fossilizer figure to beastify other figures with epic bone weapons and armor! (Sold separately, subject to availability.) Wingfinger toy converts into a Pterodactyl fossil mode in 14 steps. Features wing and lower jaw articulation optimal for flying and roaring poses."