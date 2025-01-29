Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Transformers: War For Cybertron Megatron DLX Arrives from threezero

Threezero has revealed a new set of DLX figures inspired by the events of the Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

Article Summary Threezero unveils Megatron DLX from Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy, offering stunning detail and design.

This 10” Megatron figure boasts 50 points of articulation and features a die-cast metal frame for added durability.

Accessories include iconic D50-R35 Fusion Cannon and HPR Laserstrike Launcher, plus interchangeable hands.

Pre-order this $189.90 collectible now, with an anticipated release in Q2 2025 for Transformers enthusiasts.

Megatron in Transformers: War for Cybertron is a ruthless conqueror who seeks the power to dominate Cybertron. Threezero is bringing him back with a new set of DLX Transformers figures, including our villain from the hit War for Cybertron video game series. Unlike other interpretations of the Leader of the Decepticons, this version sees him as a revolutionary who genuinely believes in reshaping Cybertron through strength and order. However, no matter his intentions, his methods are extreme, and by the end, there will not be a planet to save.

The fury of Transformers Megatron is back with the new threezero DLX figure that stands 10" tall and gets 50 points of articulation. The figure will feature a die-cast frame along with a nice set of accessories with swappable hands, a D50-R35 Fusion Cannon, and his signature HPR Telescopic Laserstrike Launcher. These figures do not transform but capture all the impressive detail of these Transformers in their robot form. Pre-orders are already live for the Transformers: War for Cybertron Megatron for $189.90 with a Q2 2025 release.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy DLX Megatron

"Hasbro and threezero are pleased to introduce the feared Decepticon leader Megatron as the next TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY product in the Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series! DLX Collectible Figures present intricate Transformers designs in a smaller scale with high-fidelity production value. With its unique die-cast metal frame design, DLX not only provides an advanced range of articulation, but also greatly enhances the weight and durability."

"At 10 inches (25.4cm) tall, the Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy DLX Megatron collectible figure features approximately 50 points of articulation, a die-cast metal frame, and LED illuminated eyes and body. Accessories include D50-R35 Fusion Cannon, HPR Telescopic Laserstrike Launcher, a total of five pairs of interchangeable hands, and a DLX Action Stand for various expressive poses."

