Transformers: War for Cybertron Starscream Gamer Edition Figure

Get ready for some new Transformers Studio Series figures as Hasbro is back with impressive new releases right from Cybertron

Key Points New Transformers Studio Series Gamer Edition figure, Starscream, announced by Hasbro.

Transforming from robot to jet mode in 27 steps, Starscream comes with accessories for enhanced play.

Figure is available for pre-order now at $34.99, expected to release in February 2024.

The figure is part of the larger collection inspired by the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game.

Hasbro is back with another fun Gamer Edition figure from the video game world of Transformers: War for Cybertron. The Transformers mythos is massive and it is fun to see Hasbro putting the spotlight on another versions of these legendary Autobots and Deceptions. The War for Cybertron series was a blast when it was on console years ago, and now the fun continues as they return to the Studio Series. The newest Gamer Edition figure is Starscream, who will not join other Deceptions from the game with Megatron and Barricade. Starscream will convert into his jet mode in just 27 steps; he will come with two different shoulder pieces as well as a blaster and a mace. Collectors will be able to swap out one of Starscream's arms and attach an arm cannon for an even deadlier version of the bot. The video game Transformer world awaits, and the Studio Series Deluxe Gear Edition Starscream is priced at $34.99 with a February 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right here and check out the other Gamer figure right here.

Transformers: War for Cybertron 06 Starscream

"Bring the epic action from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class 06 Gamer Edition Starscream action figure, inspired by the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game! Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to jet mode in 27 steps and pose the Starscream toy in the included Fuel of War removable backdrop scene. Look for more Transformers Studio Series Gamer Edition collectible figures to build a video game-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)!"

Includes figure, 5 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES GAMER EDITION: Transformers Studio Series is expanding into the video game universe! These collectible Transformers action figures are based on the Transformers video games

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON STARSCREAM: This Transformers Studio Series 06 Gamer Edition Starscream action figure is highly articulated for posability and features video game-inspired deco and details

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy features classic conversion between robot and jet modes in 27 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with 2 shoulder pieces, a blaster, and a 2-piece mace accessory. Swap out the figure's arm and attach the blaster accessories as arm cannon attachments. Accessories attach in both modes

