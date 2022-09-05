Trap-Jaw is Returning to Mattel's Masters of the Universe Origins Line

Masters of the Universe has to be bigger than ever with three different toy lines, and two hit Netflix series. The time of nostalgia has arrived, and no better way than to re-release some of the best action figures around with modern updates. A new wave of Masters of the Universe Origins figures has arrived, including the return of one of the more popular villains in Eternia with Trap-Jaw. Unlike the previous release, Masters of the Universe fans are getting a true blast from the past here. Trap-Jaw is retiring to his original first appearance design right from the classic mini-comic Mattel include with the first wave of figures.

If you love the first Masters of the Universe Origins Trap-Jaw figure, then this is one you won't want to miss. Not only are we getting a classic nostalgic design, but he comes with plenty of swappable parts for his robotic arm. I am surprised this version is not getting a Mattel Creations release, as this is perfect for that. Maybe we will see another version with GITD format or something later on, to really fuels collectors' needs. Until then, Trap-Jaw is priced at $18.99, set for a Q4 2022 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to also check out the other members in this wave with King Randor, Digitino, and Whiplash!

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"

Product Features

5.50 inches (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Up to 16 points of articulation

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents

Trap Jaw figure

Belt

3 Alternate arm attachments

Mini Comic