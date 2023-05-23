Travel to 2099 with Diamond Select Toys New Spider-Man 2099 Statue Enter the Spider-Verse with Diamond Select Toys as they debut a brand new Gallery statue featuring the futuristic Spider-Man 2099

The time has finally come were the classic Marvel Comics 2099 universe is stepping back into the spotlight. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is almost here, and fans are getting hyped with some new arrivals. One of which is Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man from the year 2099. His store deals with some pretty nasty evil corporations as well as some futuristic versions of some deadly Spider-Man villains. His series kicked off in the early 90s and only latest about for about 46 issues, with some crossovers in other 2099 series.

Plenty of new comic series of the beloved futuristic Spider-Man has arrived since, including the ongoing 2099 Dark Genesis series. It looks like Diamond Select Toys is bringing this web-slinger to life as they debut their latest Marvel Gallery PVC statue. Similar to their online red and blue overseas exclusives Spidey statue (seen here), 2099, will be getting an exclusive to shopDisney statue. Leaping into action, he is displayed in Nueva York with a. Nicely crafted suit with talons, a Day of the Dead symbol, and a signature cape. This is one Spider-Man 2099 statue that fans will not want to miss, and it is priced at $49.99 and can be purchased right here.

Arrive in the Year 2099 with Diamond Select Toys

"Perched atop the futuristic rooftops of Nueva York, Spider-Man 2099 prepares to leap into action on this dramatic Gallery Diorama. Made of high-quality PVC, this first sculpture of Miguel O'Hara's heroic Spider-Man persona comes complete with his web cape. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, this shopDisney.com exclusive is packaged in a full-color window box."

Magic in the details

PVC diorama

Detailed sculpting and paint applications

In scale to other Marvel Gallery Dioramas

Packaged in a full-color window box

Exclusive to shopDisney.com

