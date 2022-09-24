Trick or Treat Adventures Await Winnie the Pooh with Loungefly

Halloween has hit the Hundred Acre Woods, and Winnie the Pooh and the gang are celebrating. Fall has finally arrived, and from now until October, it is all about Halloween and the spooky season. Colder temperatures mean you need to bundle up, and sometimes that means you need to carry more than usual. However, that is not a bad thing, and Loungefly is here to make you look stylish this season. Winnie the Pooh and the Gang are ready to add some of the Halloween spirits to your wardrobe with some adorable trick-or-treat-filled goodies. Loungefly has the perfect collection of Halloween-inspired Winnie the Pooh bags, wallets, and pins to make sure you stand out this Fall.

Up first is the Group Mini Glow Backpack and Wallet that features Piglet, Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, and Tigger. Each critter is wearing an adorable Halloween costume, and the backpack shows off more with pumpkin and candy designs. Loungfly even has pins of each of these in a special 4-pack set, as well as a fun Halloween Winnie the Pooh Mystery Pin set with a chance of a glitter chase design. Lastly, we have the vampire Tigger passport bag that is packed with charm, treats, and a spooky design that fans can fall in love with. All of these Winnie the Pooh Halloween-inspired Lougefly goodies are available for purchase right here and now! Trick or Treat!

"These friends from the Hundred Acre Wood have dressed the part for a night of spooky fun! The Loungefly Winnie the Pooh Halloween Group Mini Backpack sets a scene full of tricks and treats. On the front Piglet, Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, and Tigger are dressed in costume as they stroll through the woods under a sky of glow-in-the-dark stars and moon. This boo-tiful accessories will help you embrace the spooky spirit of the season and is perfect for any Disney fan looking to keep their favorite character close."

"These friends from the Hundred Acre Wood have dressed the part for a night of spooky fun! The Loungefly Halloween Blind Box Pins feature Eeyore, Tigger, Owl, Piglet, and Kanga all dressed in festive costumes. There's even a chance you may find the glitter chase pin of Winnie the Pooh dressed as a pumpkin. Collect all 6! These pins are sold individually and blind. There is a 1 in 12 chance that you may find the glitter chase variant of Winnie the Pooh."