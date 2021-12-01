Tweeterhead Announces New DC Comics The Flash 1:6 Scale Maquette

Tweeterhead is back with another impressive DC Comics statue as they announce their The Flash 1/6 Scale Maquette. Standing 18" tall, Barry Allen is placed in a heroic pose as he stands on a dynamic base featuring lighting and a newspaper. The Fastest Man Alive will be getting two different painted versions offered with a Modern and a Classic, capturing different eras of DC Comics. From the sculpt to the eye-popping red, this The Flash statue will make an excellent in any speedsters collection. Both Tweetehead statues will be priced at $450, and pre-orders are set to go live December 2, 2022 right here.

"Tweeterhead Presents The Flash 1:6 Scale Maquette! One of our favorite speedsters, Barry Allen, the Fastest Man Alive! The Flash Maquette measures roughly 18" tall, 6.5" wide and 10" deep when fully assembled – from the bottom of base to the top of his head, to the furthest out tips of lightning and newspaper. This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes with the Flash heroically sliding into frame surrounded by his speed-force after a battle with two of his most notorious foes – Captain Cold and Captain Boomerang! The "Standard Edition" Flash comes with a more modern color palette to his costume, with a deeper red and higher gloss yellow gold."

"The "Exclusive Edition" Flash comes in a more classic bright red and yellow color palette. Each Edition comes with only the one figure, no additional swap-out figure. The "Exclusive Edition" will have a limited Edition Size of 400. "Standard Edition" is TBD. Both Editions of the Flash Maquette will retail for $450 USD, and are ready for Pre-Order on Thursday, December 2nd, at 9am PDT. If you purchase through Tweeterhead directly shipping will be a flat $25 anywhere in the continental US. Artist Credits: Guillermo Barbiero (Design & Sculpt), Brandon Guerrero (Design), Jon Rasmussen (Design), Jean-Paul Mavinga (Design), David Igo (Design), Ariel Mora Remis (Sculpt)."