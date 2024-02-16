Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: masters of the universe, Tweeterhead

Tweeterhead Debuts Masters of the Universe Skeletor & Panthor Statue

Evil rises as Tweeterhead is back with their latest Masters of the Universe statue featuring a Skeletor & Panthor Deluxe Maquette

Article Summary Tweeterhead unveils a deluxe Skeletor & Panthor statue from Masters of the Universe.

Standing 24 inches tall, the statue showcases detailed sculpts and iconic weaponry.

Priced at $995, the maquette is set for release in December 2024 with pre-orders open.

The statue pairs with He-Man & Battle Cat, perfect for Masters of the Universe collections.

Prepare to unleash the power of darkness with Skeletor and his loyal companion Panthor with an epic new maquette from Tweeterhead! As iconic villains from the Masters of the Universe franchise, Skeletor and Panthor have been faithfully crafted in stunning detail. He-Man and the other Masters of the Universe will want to watch out for these two with this impressive 24"tall piece. Featuring Classic MOTU sculpts, Skeletor is riding in on Panthor with meticulous attention to detail with his Power Sword and Havok Staff in hand. Both nefarious characters feature a more realistic sculpt than their cartoon counterpart, which only helps capture the villainy of each. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a devoted fan of Masters of the Universe, this extraordinary statue from Tweeterhead will be a centerpiece of any collection. Fans can pre-order the Skeletor & Panthor Classic Deluxe statue from Tweeterhead, which is priced at a mighty $995. Pre-orders are already live with a December 2024 release date.

Classic Skeletor & Panthor Deluxe Tweeterhead Statue

"Sideshow and Tweeterhead presents the new Masters of the Universe Skeletor & Panthor "Classic" Deluxe Sixth Scale Maquette! The ruthless leader of the Evil Warriors, Skeletor, with his awesome fearless fighter, the savage cat, Panthor! This new Skeletor & Panthor Maquette measures roughly 24.6" tall (top of his staff) to 22.2" tall (top of Skeletor's head), 14.5" wide, and 24.5" long when fully assembled – from the bottom of the base, to the top of the staff or Skeletor's head, to the furthest out points on the base and Panther's claws."

"This fully sculpted polyresin maquette comes with Skeletor sitting atop a saddled Panthor, leaping off of Castle Grayskull's iconic skeletal ramp lunging into battle! This duo are sculpted with intricate details that pay homage to all the vintage and classic interpretations of the pair giving fans the definitive Skeletor & Panthor maquette they have been waiting for, which pairs perfectly with the He-Man & Battle Cat maquette!"

