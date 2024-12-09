Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, looney tunes, tweety bird

Tweety Bird Comes to LEGO with New Valentine's Looney Tunes Set

The world of LEGO continues to expand as a new collection of building sets are on the way including a new Looney Tunes set

Article Summary Discover the new LEGO Looney Tunes set with Tweety Bird as Cupid, perfect for Valentine's Day gifting.

Tweety Bird features in a 412-piece LEGO set with hearts, flowers, and posable details.

Recreate Tweety's charm with two styling options, bringing romance and humor to your LEGO collection.

Available for $34.99, this set arrives January 2025, exciting Looney Tunes and LEGO fans alike.

The Looney Tunes have returned to LEGO as they have unveiled their latest construction set featuring Tweety Bird. The Looney Tunes is a classic animated series created by Warner Bros. and features an iconic set of characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and, of course, Tweety Bird. Known for their slapstick humor and satirical jokes on pop culture, the series is a legendary piece of American animation. Tweety Bird is a fan-favorite character and is a tiny yellow canary who made his debut back in 1942; he is usually paired with Sylvester the Cat, as Tweety outsmarts this cat, time and time again.

Now he is getting his own Valentine's Day Looney Tunes set from LEGO that comes in at 412 pieces. Love is in the air with this set, which features Tweety as Cupid with a bow, arrow, flowers, hearts, and cloud base. Hopefully, this means more Looney Tunes sets are on the way; we did get a nice wave of LEGO mystery minifigures featuring plenty of iconic characters years ago, but some sets would be fun to include them in. Fans can Give the gift of LEGO with some iconic Looney Tunes magic this Valentine's Day for $34.99, and the set is expected to arrive in January 2025.

Looney Tunes Sweetheart Tweety Bird

"Here's a fun Valentine's Day gift for your sweetheart. Meet Sweetheart Tweety Bird (40824), the cutest little Looney Tunes™ character with irresistible charm. This LEGO® building kit version of the sugar-sweet canary can be styled in two different ways to create a fun display piece that celebrates love."

"Style Tweety as Cupid by placing him on his cloud with the bow and arrow accessories. Or give him the flower bouquet and place the heart above his head to show his romantic side. The figure features lots of posable details such as Tweety's head, wings, tail and feet. With the eye-catching accessories, this LEGO set creates a display piece that's sure to make hearts flutter."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!