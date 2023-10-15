Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: lord of the rings, McFarlane Toys, Pennywise, WB100

Two New WB 100 Movie Maniacs Statues Revealed by McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with a nice set of new Movie Maniacs as horror and adventure await with the WB 100th anniversary collection

McFarlane Toys is back with some new Movie Maniacs statues as the fun for Warner Brothers' 100th Anniversary continues. From the horror of Derry to some love for Middle-Earth, McFarlane Toys has rounded up some new WB100 fun. This new set of Movie Maniacs statues consists of Pennywise from IT: Chapter Two and Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings and the Fellowship of the Ring franchise. Both WB100 Movie Maniacs come in 6" inches tall and include dynamic bases with scenic backdrops. McFarlane also includes secret bonus items with each of these statues which usually consists of stickers, posters, etc. Pre-orders for both IT and Lord of the Rings statues are live for $24.99 with a November 2023 release. Collectors can find Aragorn (limited to 11,750 pieces) right here and Pennywise (limited to 10,700 pieces) right here.

Pennywise from IT (WB 100: Movie Maniacs)

"Six childhood friends reunite in their small hometown in Maine to once again confront an evil entity they thought they had destroyed 30 years earlier. PENNYWISE is based on the film IT CHAPTER 2."

Incredibly detailed limited edition 6" scale figure.

Includes scenic printed back drop and environmental base display.

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity and card holder.

Also includes secret bonus item.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs figures.

Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings (WB 100: Movie Maniacs)

"The future of civilization rests in the fate of the One Ring, which has been lost for centuries. Powerful forces are unrelenting in their search for it. But fate has placed it in the hands of a young Hobbit named Frodo Baggins, who inherits the Ring and steps into legend. A daunting task lies ahead for Frodo when he becomes the Ringbearer to destroy the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom where it was forged."

Incredibly detailed limited edition 6" scale figure.

Includes scenic printed back drop and environmental base display.

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity and card holder.

Also includes secret bonus item.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!