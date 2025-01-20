Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, Marvel Legends

Ultimate Universe Iron Man Flies On In with New Marvel Legends

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as Hasbro is back with a new set of 6” including Ultimate Universe Iron Man

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new 6" Marvel Legends Ultimate Iron Man, featuring a highly detailed, weaponized armor design.

Ultimate Iron Man stands out with his flawed personality, dark humor, and militaristic tone in the Multiverse.

Includes swappable hands, plus a plastic comic accessory of Ultimate Iron Man #1 (2005) for added nostalgia.

Pre-orders open Feb 6 at Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, with a Spring 2025 release, perfect for Marvel collectors.

The Multiverse awaits as another Ultimate Universe character is coming to Hasbro's Marvel Legends. Tony Stark was introduced in The Ultimates #1 back in 2002 by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch. This alternate reality version of Tony is still a genius billionaire but with a more brash, self-destructive edge. Unlike his 616 counterpart, Ultimate Iron Man is driven by the knowledge of his terminal condition, using his brains to make armor to fight for humanity. His suits are more weaponized and advanced, with a more militaristic yet realistic tone of the Ultimate Universe.

Stark's flawed personality and dark humor add depth to his character, making him a standout in this reimagined Marvel world. He now returns as the Ultimates are starting to come together with Marvel Legends, showing off Ultimate Iron Man's armor in great detail with swappable hands. A new mini comic book accessory is also included, giving him a copy of Ultimate Iron Man #1 (2005). Collectors can return to the original Ultimate universe in Spring 2025 as pre-orders arrive on Feb 6 at Hasbro Pulse for $24.99.

Marvel Legends Series – Ultimate Universe Iron Man

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Pre-Order on February 6 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2025.) Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Ultimate Iron Man figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Ultimate Iron Man #1 (2005), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"Comes with 5 accessories, including 4 alternate hands, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Ultimate Iron Man #1 (2005). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Add Ultimate Iron Man to your collection of comic-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures on a retro cardback (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

