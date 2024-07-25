Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, Universal Monsters

Universal Monsters Crypt Club 4-Pack NECAStore Exclusive Unveiled

NECA is delivering some truly incredible Store Exclusives this week including a limited Universal Monster Crypt Club 4-Pack

The set includes remastered 7" figures inspired by 90s Burger King toys: Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, and Creature.

Each figure is uniquely designed; Dracula includes a new coffin and the set comes in a nostalgic fast-food toy display box.

Priced at $149.99, this exclusive set is available for pre-order only on the NECAStore until August 15.

Last year, NECA teamed up with Loot Crate to deliver some very spooky mystery boxes to collectors. Some of these boxes included some very limited and special edition figures of Universal Monsters. To make things even more interesting, these figures paid homage to Burger King's 90s Universal Monster toys you could find in their kid's meals. Four monsters were released in the kid's meals: The Wolfman, Frankenstein, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and Count Dracula! These figures all had unique designs, some with translucent elements for Frankenstein and Creature or classic paint schemes for Wolfman and Dracula.

NECA recreated these figures for this 2023 Loot Crate release, and only one of these Universal Monsters figures was found in the box at random. These figures now cost quite a pretty penny for collectors who missed the original release, but NECA is changing that. Releasing as a NECAStore Exclusive, these Crypt Club Universal Monsters figures are back and all together. Priced at $149.99, all four Burger King-inspired 7" remastered figures are included with a new coffin for Dracula. NECA will also be packaging these in an exclusive box that captures nostalgic fast-food toy displays. This will be up for pre-order only on the NECAStore until August 15, so act fast before they vanish into the night forever.

Universal Monsters Crypt Club 4-Pack – NECAStore Exclusive

"Unleash some terror with NECA's Crypt Club set! This spooky action figure 4-pack pays homage to classic fast-food toys with the world-famous Universal Monsters! The 7-inch scale figures include horror movie icons Dracula, the Wolf Man, Frankenstein's Monster, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Dracula has a cloth cape and comes with a hinged, embossed Dracula coffin inspired by an iconic kids' meal toy from the '90s! Packaged in an exclusive box evoking those fast-food toy displays we all know and love."

