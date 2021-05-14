Universal Monsters Super7 X Saucony Shoes Up Revealed

Universal Monsters shoes are coming this afternoon from Super7 and Saucony. This is the second collaboration these two have done for the Monsters, as they previously did an exclusive line for their Boodega pop-up at SDCC a couple of years ago. I was in line for those and missed them sadly, but these hopefully will have a higher run. Creature from the Black Lagoon, Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Mummy are the focus of the shoes, featuring character-specific colorways and little winks and nods here and there for fans and collectors. Check out all four of the new shoes down below.

Universal Monsters Collectors Will Gobble These Up

"Super7 and Saucony are doing the monster mash once again, with a new collection of Universal Monsters-themed shoes! Featuring Creature from the Black Lagoon, Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Mummy, we have reconstructed the classic Saucony Jazz Original into a monster of its own! Each shoe features the monster's logo on a woven label on the tongue, "monster" in Japanese embroidered on the heel tab, a Super7 x Saucony custom sock liner, and comes packaged in a themed box. The Super7 x Saucony Universal Monsters collection will launch Friday, May 14 at Noon PT exclusively at Super7.com, Saucony.com, and our two Super7 retail locations in San Francisco and San Diego!"

Seriously, these are going to go incredibly fast. I rarely see the first wave from SDCC go up on the aftermarket, and when they do, Universal Monsters collectors drive the price up to ridiculous heights. Don't get caught up in that this time; go here at Noon PST today and secure whichever of these four pairs of shoes that interest you the most. Just make sure not to sleep on them cause they will shamble off into the mist quickly.