Unleash Hell with Sideshow's New Ghost Rider Premium Format Figure

The Spirit of Vengeance is back as Sideshow has unveiled their latest Premium Format Figure as Ghost Rider hits the road once again

Embrace the heat of hell with a brand new Marvel Comics Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles. Ghost Rider is racing on with an impressive 21" tall statue that features Johnny Blaze surfing on top of hellcycle. A lot of detail is put into this piece as from Ghost Riders' falling skull, the heat of his chain, and his hell-consumed motorcycle. Translucent elements are featured throughout the statue, bringing the flames to life with the right display by Marvel fans. A secondary portrait is also included, which shows off Johnny's transformation into the Rider. The Ghost Rider Premium Format Figure is priced at $1,100 and is set for a September 2024 release. Fans can find pre-order orders right here, along with payment plans to help bring him home with ease.

Sideshow's Ghost Rider Premium Format Figure

"Mine is the power of hell unleashed!" Sideshow presents the Ghost Rider Premium Format™ Figure, one hell of a Marvel collectible statue for fans of the Spirit of Vengeance. The battle is getting heated as this skull-faced antihero prepares to put sinners in the hot seat. The Ghost Rider Premium Format™ Figure measures 21" tall x 14" wide x 24" deep as the brimstone biker erupts from the ground, riding his flaming Hell Cycle and swinging his blazing chain whip to deliver burning retribution."

"This massive display of dynamic action has translucent flames and detailed paint application that gives the impression of overheating metal. The Ghost Rider Premium Format™ Figure is fully sculpted from the flames on his head to his hellish base. An included alternate portrait shows him mid-transformation, as his mortal flesh is seared away to reveal the rider within. His moto jacket and pants have distressed leather-like textures and are decorated with silver spikes to give Ghost Rider his signature streetwear look."

"Additional orange paint highlights on his costume capture the look of light and heat as hellfire burns all around him on this fateful ride. Can your soul withstand the Penance Stare? Bring home the Ghost Rider Premium Format™ Figure for your Marvel collectibles display and find out."

