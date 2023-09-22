Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: avengers endgame, marvel, scarlet witch

Unleash Some Chaos with Hot Toys New Scarlet Witch Endgame Figure

A nice assortment of Marvelous 1/6 scale figures have been revealed by Hot Toys including the Scarlet Witch from Endgame

Prepare to harness the Chaos Magic of Wanda Maximoff once again as the Scarlet Witch is returning to Hot Toys. Coming from the climactic ending of Avengers: Endgame, a grieving Wanda Maximoff is ready to obliterate Thanos and his army. This brand new 1/6th scale Scarlet Witch beautifully captures one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's deadliest heroes with an impressive likeness to Elizabeth Olsen. Standing at 11″ tall figure, this WItch will have 28 points of articulation as well as some nice features like rolling eye function and luminous reflective eyes. Hot Toys has included plenty of interchangeable hands, as well as Chaos Magic effects pieces and even a diorama display base to bring it all together. For Scarlet Witch fans who want something a little more extra, then the Artisan Edition is what they will want that features newly crafted rooted hair. Avengers: Endgame fans will be able to find Wanda up for pre-order soon right here with a Q4 2024 – Q1 2025 release.

Avengers: Endgame – Scarlet Witch

"In Avengers: Endgame, Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, demonstrated immense power during the final battle against Thanos and his army. Her powers included energy manipulation, telekinesis, and reality-warping abilities. To further expand the Avengers: Endgame collection, Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Scarlet Witch collectible figure from the proud DX Series."

"The greatly detailed Scarlet Witch figure is carefully crafted based on the image of Scarlet Witch in the movie. Features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs systems, and specially applied luminous reflective effect on eyes to emulate her using the abilities. Her long wavy sculpted hair will add extra attitudes to her powerful portrait.The newly developed body reflected her physique, and the beautifully tailored coat, vest, pants and sculpted boots to complete the iconic look. Comes with necklace, ability using effect accessories and a delicate diorama figure stand inspired by the scene when Scarlet Witch breaks the ground when she channels through the power. The Scarlet Witch is waiting for you to bring her to your ever-expanding Avengers: Endgame collection!"

The 1/6th scale Scarlet Witch Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Endgame

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system

Specially applied luminous reflective effect on eyes to emulate Scarlet Witch using her abilities

Movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

Detailed mid-length light-brown wavy hair sculpture

Newly developed body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 28cm tall

Approximately 28cm tall Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of open hands One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) ability using left hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) red colored long coat

One (1) red colored vest top

One (1) pair of black pants

One (1) pair of black boots

Accessories:

One (1) necklace

Two (2) pairs of ability-using effect accessories

Specially designed environmental diorama base with rocks floating above the damaged ground (Approximately 21cm L x 18cm W x 15cm H) and LED light up function, up to two LED lighting modes (regular and breathing mode; USB power operated)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!