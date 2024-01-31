Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: g.i. joe, hiya toys

Unleash Spirit Iron-Knife with Hiya Toys Growing 1/18 G.I.Joe Line

Hiya Toys is back with more HIYA Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 Scale 4 Inch figures including a new addition to G.I.Joe

Article Summary Hiya Toys adds Spirit Iron-Knife figure to their 1/18 G.I.Joe Collection with accessories.

Spirit debuted in 1984 and brings his tracking skills to the Exquisite Mini Series.

The figure includes detailed gear like a sniper rifle and Freedom the eagle with swappable wings.

Collectors can pre-order the figure, priced at $24.99, for a Q4 2024 release.

Spirit Iron-Knife and his loyal companion, Freedom, the bald eagle, are joining the fight with Hiya Toys new G.I.Joe Collection. Standing at 4" tall this warrior is ready for action, as Spirit Iron-Knife brings his unparalleled tracking and marksman skills to the Exquisite Mini Series. He was introduced in the toy line back in 1984, and then he got his first comic book appearance inside G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #31 the following year. This warrior is an asset to any Joe team and Hiya Toys loaded him out with a detail and accessories to please any fan. Accessories include a sniper rifle, two knives, a pistol, a backpack, and his faithful air companion, Freedom, who will get swappable wings. The Hiya Toys G.I.Joe line is an overseas exclusive line, and they are priced at $24.99 with a Q4 2024 release date. Pre-orders are offered through Hiya Toys, and be on the lookout for more Joe and Cobra members in glorious 1/18 scale.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series G.I.Joe Spirit Iron-Knife

"Hailing from the Arapaho tribe, Spirit Iron-Knife possesses extraordinary tracking skills and a deep connection with nature. He is a formidable warrior, displaying a calm demeanor and a dedication to defending freedom and justice. Integrating unique skills, cultural awareness, and unwavering loyalty, he becomes an indispensable member of the G.I.Joe.

This brand new Spirit Iron-Knife action figure stands at 105mm in height. Based on the original appearance of the G.I. Joe, wearing a blue shirt with perfectly integrated chest straps and sheathes, combining classic styling with modern practicality. His stern and resolute expression, coupled with a red headscarf and a strand of hair hanging on the fabric, further enhances the three-dimensional character."

"In terms of accessories, Spirit comes with iconic sniper rifles, pistols and more, with fine details even in the 1/18 scale. With 19 joints, utilizes a design supporting extensive articulation, accompanied by 2x interchangeable hand parts, allowing to recreate a variety of poses. Additionally, his most faithful companion, the eagle named Freedom, can be posed in different styles by replacing wing accessories, providing greater actions."

