Unleash the Terror of Cyborg Spider-Woman with Marvel Legends It looks like Hasbro is getting ready for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as they debut an entire wave of new Legends

A true powerhouse has arrived at Hasbro as Marvel Legends debuts their new wave of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse figures. The upcoming animated film will introduce a unique assortment of spider heroes and villains. Hasbro has revealed an entire wave of Across the Spider-Verse figures is on the way, and, once again, there is no Build-A-Figure. This is not a bad thing, as we are getting a deadly and unstoppable Deluxe figure with Cyborg Spider-Woman. Unlike the classic Marvel Comics 90s Spider-Man design, this version is a female and is definitely walking in the realm of Mad Max. She stands at a whopping 7.9" and will not include any accessories, but it's jam-packed with intense detail with spikes, chains, and pain. From her massive arm cannon to her spikes and bulky design, this Spidey is not messing around. A massive figure like this is getting a whopping price tag with a $59.99 listing. The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cyborg Spider-Woman will release on April 10 online (like here) and in-stores.

Not Even Hasbro Can Stop The Deadly Cyborg Spider-Woman

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CYBORG SPIDER-WOMAN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $58.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Cyborg Spider-Woman is part Spider-Woman, part machine — and with years of experience and a cannon for an arm, she's seen it all! This quality 6-inch scale Cyborg Spider-Woman figure features deco and design inspired by her appearance in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse! Includes figure."

