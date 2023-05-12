Unlock the Secrets of the Jedi with shopDisney's Star Wars Holocron Enter the Black Spire Outpost from Galaxy’s Edge with from the comfort of your own home with new shopDisney Star Wars releases

A new transmission from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is incoming as a special set of collectibles has arrived at shopDisney. Fans can now unlock the power of the Jedi as the Jedi Holocron has been imported from the Black Spire Outpost. The Holocron measures 3 1/4" all around and will work with companion Kyber Crystals, which are also released online with shopDisney. When a Kyber Crystal is inserted, the device will unlock different sounds in lights from different Jedi from across the galaxy. Three crystals will work with white, blue, and yellow available, and the Holocron will even have moveable parts and light-up feature. Bring home a Jedi artifact today with the help of Disney for $49.99. The Jedi Holocron can be purchased right now, along with the Kyber Crystals found right here. Hopefully, more Jedi and Sith artifacts will arrive in the future, or even a custom saber option to really help those Star Wars collectors.

Jedi Holocron with Light and Sound Effects – Star Wars

"Known to hold secrets and teachings of the ancient Jedi Order, Holocrons can be opened only by those who are sensitive to the Force. Now you can unlock this Jedi Holocron inspired by the Star Wars saga. Place a Kyber crystal (sold separately) within the hidden drawer and turn the corner pieces of the Holocron to unlock different sounds and lights that evoke Jedi voices and Lightsaber battles. With the wisdom of the Jedi in your hands, how will you use the Force?"

Magic in the details