Unmask Batman with McFarlane Toys New DC Rebirth Multiverse Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse yet again with McFarlane Toys as they debut new DC Comics figures with a Digital Collectible

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a DC Rebirth Batman figure with an unmasked Bruce Wayne head.

The collectible is intricately detailed, with 22 points of articulation, accessories, and a display base.

Pre-orders for the $24.99 figure are open, anticipating an April 2024 release.

Entire set includes Green Lantern, Aquaman, and Batman from the DC Multiverse collection.

Just when you thought you had seen all the Batman figures from McFarlane Toys, another has arrived. A new set of figures from DC Direct and McFarlane Toys Digital is on the way to bring physical and digital collectibles together. So far, three figures are coming soon with Green Lantern, Aquaman, and a new Batman from DC Comics Rebirth. Sporting his updated blue and gray bat suit, the Dark Knight is ready for action with a brand new head sculpt. For the first time, DC Comics fans will get a comic book unmasked Bruce Wayne head. We have seen live-action unmasked Batman before and even a comic book Flashpoint Thomas Wayne sculpt, but this one is new. The Caped Crusader will also come with a batarang, grapple gun, two extra hands, and a swappable head. Out of the three DC Direct x McFarlane Toys Digital figures, this is one of the best, and it is priced at only $24.99. Pre-orders are already live on a variety of online retailers like the McFarlane Toys Store with an April 2024 release.

DC Direct Batman (Unmasked) DC Rebirth

"A playboy billionaire by day, Bruce Wayne's double life affords him the comfort of a life without financial worry, a loyal butler-turned-guardian and the perfect base of operations in the ancient network of caves beneath his family's sprawling estate. By night, however, he sheds all pretense, dons his iconic scalloped cape and pointed cowl and takes to the shadowy streets, skies and rooftops of Gotham City."

Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes alternate head, extra hands, grapple launcher, Batarang and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

