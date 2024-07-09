Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, usagi yojimbo

Usagi Yojimbo Returns with New 40th Anniversary Samurai NECA Figure

The infamous White Ronin Rabbit known as Usagi Yojimbo has now returned with new black and white figure from NECA

NECA is back and continuing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Usagi Yojimbo with a special black and white samurai figure. Usagi Yojimbo was created by Stan Sakai back in 1984 and is a comic book series set in a feudal Japan populated by anthropomorphic animals. The series follows Usagi's adventures as he travels the land, upholding his samurai code, battling enemies, and has even crossed paths with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Paying homage to the character's comic book origins, this figure captures the essence of Stan Sakai's beloved creation. Showcasing Usagi in his traditional samurai attire, this meticulous figure is detailed to reflect the classic black and white artwork of the original comics.

Standing at 7" tall, Usagi has multiple points of articulation and a nice range of accessories, including an exclusive soft goods robe. Other accessories include a Crescent blade, Axe, Tokage, Butterfly sword, Sashimono, and an alternate head. NECA puts a lot of heart and dedication into these figures, and it is a worthy anniversary release. Collectors can bring home this fitting tribute of Usagi Yojimbo's enduring legacy, in August 2024, pre-orders are already starting to arrive online with Fan Channel sites like Big Bad Toy Store for $37.99. Be sure to also look out for the Black & White Space Usagi Yojimbo figure as well to finish your 40th-anniversary collection.

Samurai Usagi Yojimbo Black & White Figure – NECA

"NECA is celebrating 40 years of Usagi Yojimbo comics! Based on Stan Sakai's award-winning rabbit ronin, this Samurai Usagi action figure with black-and-white paint deco looks like he stepped right out of the graphic novel! Complete your black-and-white Usagi Yojimbo collection with this 7-inch scale action figure, which comes with an exclusive soft goods robe. Other accessories include an extra head, interchangeable hands, sword, axe, tokage, butterfly sword, sashimono, crescent blade, and removable helmet. Comes in collector-friendly packaging! Est shipping: August 2024!"

