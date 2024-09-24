Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Vampire Batman Gets Exclusive McFarlane Toys Store Gold Variant

Step into the greater DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as they are back to unveil even more Batman figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils limited edition Vampire Batman in sinister black and gold deco.

Reissue of Walmart Exclusive DC vs. Vampires figure with bloodthirsty Dark Knight design.

Comes with an axe, display base, art card, and collectible cardholder for $29.99.

Limited to 5,250 pieces, available for pre-order with an October 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys has plenty of variant figures out there from Glow in the Dark, Black Light, Frostbite, and even Sketch Editions. These figures are all usually limited edition with low production runs, and one of their newest variations is the Knightmare Editions, which gives figures a sinister black and gold deco. A brand new figure has arrived featuring this devilish design as the McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Vampire Batman has arrived. This figure reissues the Walmart Exclusive DC vs. Vampires figure, which showcases a bloodthirsty Dark Knight. Batman is now back with a sweet black and gold deco that will come with an axe, a display base with a logo, and a collectible art card with a cardholder. This version will be limited to only 5,250 pieces, and those colors are just deadly with this sculpt, and it is a perfect release for those DC Comics horror fans. Pre-orders for Knightmare Edition Vampire Batman are already live on McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99 with an October 2024 release.

Batman (DC vs Vampires) Knightmare Edition Gold Label

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include axe accessory, collector card holder, and a base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Featured in black and gold deco

