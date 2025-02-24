Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Venom Consume New York Mighty Marvel Legends Gamerverse Figure

Get ready to swing through the city in style as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Marvel's Gamerverse returns with new Spider-Man 2 Legends figures, including a massive 10" Venom.

New Venom figure based on Spider-Man 2's symbiote terrorizing Marvel's New York.

Venom figure includes heads, hands, saliva, and tendril accessories for dynamic display.

Pre-orders open February 29 for $59.99 with a Summer 2025 release, available at Hasbro Pulse.

New York has fallen to a new symbiote menace, and Hasbro is capturing all of his fury with a new massive Marvel Legends figure. Hasbro is putting some focus back on the Gamerverse with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with a new wave of figures. An assortment of new Marvel Legends have been revealed, including some popular suits for Miles Morales and Peter Parker, which were nicely crafted right from the game. However, it looks like Venom is also coming to play with a massive 10" figure that captures the symbiote that has now been unleashed with its own agenda. After taking control of Spider-Man and being rejected, the alien takes its hate to a new host, Peter's friend, Harry Osborn, who currently also has a shared hatred for him, creating a true monster.

The fury of Venom is now ready to destroy your Spider-Man Marvel Legends collection with this impressive towering figure. He will come with two swappable heads, an extra pair of hands, an attachable saliva part, and a symbiote tendril. This figure is long overdue, and it will be perfect to pair with any of the other upcoming Gamerverse Marvel's Spider-Man 2 figures. Pre-orders are set to arrive on February 29 at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, for $59.99 with a Summer 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gamerverse – Venom

"Powered by an extraterrestrial symbiote, the relentless villain Venom threatens all of Marvel's New York and pushes Peter Parker and Miles Morales to the limit. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Venom action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game."

"The Venom figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, alternate hands, and symbiote FX. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

