Venom is on the Hunt for Spider-Man with New Brain Thirsty LEGO Set

Watch out Spider-Man, Venom is back in town, and he is looking to squash a couple of bugs. We recently saw that LEGO is releasing some buildable 9" action figures featuring Peter Parker Spider-Man and Miles Morales Spider-Man. Well, it looks like some villains are getting the same treatment as the Lethal Protector himself has arrived. Coming in at 297 pieces, Venom comes right off the pages of Marvel Comics with completely articulated legs, arms, fingers, jaw, and more. His iconic elongated tongue makes an appearance, too, and he will be a must-own figure if you plan on getting either Spider-Man. I always loved these types of sets from LEGO; they did them for Star Wars, Ben 10, and LEGO Knights back in the back. I'm glad to see more are on the way and incredible Marvel action. Venom is priced at $24.99, and orders will go live right here starting September 1, 2022.

"Treat young action heroes aged 8 and up to the most awesome alien in the Spider-Man Universe: Venom. The buildable LEGO® Marvel Venom Figure (76230) stands over 9 in. (23 cm) tall and brings Marvel-movie authenticity to kids' Super Hero adventures. Based on Venom, the alien symbiote from the Marvel Universe, this fully jointed figure is just like the real thing. Featuring claw-like fingers, the Venom figure can be easily moved and positioned as kids battle their way through endless exciting missions. When the day's super villain action is over, the flexible figure looks great on display. The free LEGO Building Instructions app lets kids view, zoom and rotate the model as they build, giving them an amazing sense of immersion and interaction during the construction process."

Super villain action – Put the big-toothed, claw-fingered alien from the Spider-Man movies into the Super Hero adventures of kids aged 8 and up with the LEGO® Marvel Venom Figure (76230) set

Classic Marvel character – Kids assemble the 297-piece figure into a realistic recreation of Venom, the alien enemy of Spider-Man

Fully jointed – All parts of the buildable Venom are articulated, so kids can move, position and pose the figure just like the real thing

Gift for kids – Give this hands-on play figure to a young Super Hero aged 8 and up as a birthday, holiday or just-because treat

Portable play – This go-anywhere figure stands 9 in. (23 cm) tall, just the right size to provide instant action wherever kids take it

Immersive building experience – The LEGO® Building Instructions app lets users view, zoom and rotate the model as they build

Expand the Super Hero fun – There are more LEGO® Marvel figures in the series to collect, including Miles Morales (76225) and Spider-Man (76226) figures