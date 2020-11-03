Venom is Back from 2018 in the Newest Marvel Legends Wave

Venom has arrived from the newest Marvel Legends figure wave. Unlike previous Venom figures, this one comes from the 2018 Sony Pictures film, Venom. Hasbro has been dabbling a lot with movie iterations in their Marvel Legends line, and t it was a surprise to see that Venom made the cut. We recently had our figure arrive, and we wanted to show him off in our newest Marvel Legends review. This figure's packaging is pretty cool, with movie art showcased on each side, the film's logo in the front, and a deadly picture of the monster on the back. This is one figure I was quite excited to get my hands on, so let's open him up.

Right off the bat, this Marvel Legends movie Venom figure is massive and stands just as tall as the previous solo release of the Venom build a figure. The figure features the vein style design from the film as these white veins cover his upper body, upper chest, forearms, and on the back of the hands. The rest of the body is covered in shiny black paint that really shines in the light. He comes with two pairs of hands, one opens and closed, and two different heads sculpt with one open mouth, and the other is closed. The detail on the heads is quite amazing, with great sculpts on the eyes and the teeth. The open tongue version is my favorite of the two, with the rows of razor-sharp teeth and the classic elongated tongue. This figure is just packed with articulation with double-jointed arms legs articulation, two points in the chest, and articulation in the ankles.

This Venom is an absolute blast; he is large, very articulation, and super fun to pose and play around with. The Sony Pictures Venom figure is one that should've been released years ago. It is a great rendition of the live screen figure and will be a fine collectible for any Marvel Legends or symbiote. I'm sure we will see his own line of figures once the second film comes out next year, and we can't wait to see what that live-action Carnage will look like. You can find your own Marvel Legends Venom figure here. It will be an excellent gift for this holiday season, and a perfect symbiote for your collection and remember, "We are Venom."