Venom Oozes Slime With His New shopDisney Marvel Toybox Figure

Venom has gained a lot of popularity lately with his recent Marvel Comic event King in Black, and with the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This Spider-Man villain has got his own footing lately, giving him a. Name for himself rather than a random occurring antagonist. Donny Cates has taken Venom to new heights that Marvel fans could only have dreamed of, and many mediums have noticed. Eddie Brock has received more collectibles than ever before since his rise in popularity, including shopDisney's newest figure. Coming out of their kid-friendly Toybox figure line, Venom is here to sink his teeth into your collection. Standing 7.75" tall, the Symbiote King returns with a fun anted style design and has multiple points of articulation. He is sculpted in his more buff design, as seen in his 1990's Marvel Comics stories, and also gets added tendrils with faces.

The biggest feature of the Venom Marvel Toybox figure is the added syringes and the slime. Kids and adults can inject the symbiote with syringes of slime, making it ooze out of the mouth adding new slimy depth to this figure. The added goo gives this version of Venom even more of a 90's vibe, and I love this entire design, and I'm sure other fans can dig it too. This Venom Toybox figure from shopDisney is only $14.99 and can be purchased today right now and here. Be sure to check out some of the other Marvel Toybox figures that are perfect collectibles for adults and kids. Long Live The Ooze.

"Slither into an action-packed playtime with this Venom Action Figure from the Marvel Toybox Series. Includes Slime and two injectors!"

Figure includes Slime and two injectors

Figure features multiple points of articulation

Fill syringe with Slime, then inject in Venom figure – it oozes out

Number 28 in the Marvel Toybox series

Part of the Marvel Toybox Action Figure Collection

Accessories are interchangeable between all Disney store Toybox figures, each sold separately

Collect all our Marvel Toybox action figures, each sold separately

