Venompool and Hawkeye are the Newest Marvel Statues from DST

Diamond Select Toys is back with another set of new monthly reveals, including two new Marvel Comics reveals. Each statue is packed with detail and will be available to be reserved online as well as at your Local Comic Book Store. Up first is the deadly Marvel Comics fusion of Deadpool and the symbiote known as Venom. Venompool is just as massive as ever with this 10" tall statue that shows the stitched costume with the iconic elongated tongue showcased. Venompool is placed in a superhero pose, and Diamond Select Toys did not hold back the detail on this deluxe Marvel Gallery statue. We then get another Skottie Young drawing brought to life as Clint Barton Hawkeye is taking aim. These adorable animated statues are always popular, and this one is limited to only 3,000 pieces., making it a hot ticket item. Both Marvel statues are up for pre-order online with Venompool here and Hawkeye here with a January 2022 release.

"The Merc with a mouth just got a bigger mouth and a symbiote. From Diamond Select Toys comes the Venompool Deluxe diorama, part of the Marvel Gallery line. Merged with the Venom symbiote, Deadpool bares a row of sharp teeth and a long tongue as he slashes with his twin katanas. Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this diorama features detailed sculpting and paint applications. This statue will make a great addition to any Deadpool or Marvel fans collection."

"His aim is a-cute! Hawkeye of the Avengers is the newest Animated-Style Statue based on the artwork of Skottie Young! Inspired by his variant cover artwork for Marvel Comics, Hawkeye fires his bow as he falls backwards – his trademark move! This sculpture features art-accurate sculpting and paint applications, and comes in a full-color window box. Limited to 3000 pieces! Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"