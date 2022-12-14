Vintage Comic Art Boba Fett TVC Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro has just added a new variant to their wheelhouse as they debut a new Comic Art Boba Fett Variant. Releasing as part of the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line, Boba is back in his classic 1970 comic book designs. This figure is pretty sweet, and while it might be a repaint, it is something unique we have not seen Hasbro create yet. I am curious if more cel-shaded comic book figures will be on the way and if that is the case, a 6" Boba Fett will not be far behind. Hasbro has even designed a new card back featuring artwork from Star Wars #42 comic from Marvel Comics. This is a fun exclusive figure, but sadly it is a Target exclusive and is getting a Summer 2023 release with an unnecessary $20.99 price tag. Pre-orders are set to arrive today (fingers crossed) on the Target site here at 1 PM EST.

Boba Fett Gets An Exclusive Comic Book Deco

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT (VINTAGE COMIC ART EDITION) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $20.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale BOBA FETT (VINTAGE COMIC ART EDITION) figure inspired by the character's appearance in the 1970s Star Wars comics. With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared hunters in the Star Wars galaxy."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 12/14 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target. Visit starwars.com for more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals!"