Vintage Star Wars Collector Case Art Returns with Regal Robot

Regal Robot continues to impress us this year with their amazing variety of Star Wars decor. Their newest Star Wars release will take Star Wars fans back to the 70s and 80s with a vintage throwback. Just in time for Black Friday, Regal Robot is releasing new wall art decor plaques that feature classic art as seen on vintage Star Wars figure carrying cases back in the 70s and 80s. With a montage of designs, Star Wars fans can now turn their house, office, or man-cave into a throwback paradise. These wood plaques cover all three films from the original Star Wars trilogy, with The Empire Strikes Back getting two.

Regal Robot's Black Friday sale starts this Wednesday, November 25, 2020, and will stay open until Monday, November 30, 2020. If you are looking for some amazing Star Wars products this holiday season, this is the time and place for you. These vintage collector case wood art plaques are perfect for fans, old and new. They pay tribute to a classic era of Star Wars history that will be a great surprise for any fan. Prices are not known just yet, but fans will be able to find them and more from Regal Robot like furniture, collectibles, and decor here.

"We're also excited to give you a sneak peek at our latest Star Wars creations – four new wood art plaques which will be available Wednesday. These will be one of our featured sale items and we'll have limited quantities ready to ship before 12/25, so be sure to order early. These new designs are sure to tug at the nostalgia strings of anyone who was a Star Wars™ fan in the 1970's and 1980's! Using iconic artwork from the Lucasfilm image archives, these new plaques are inspired by the classic vinyl collector carry cases within which so many of us used to tote around our beloved Star Wars toys."

"And, while we may have big ideas and big creations, we're still a small, online business! We'll keep our sale going through the weekend to celebrate Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Please do your part to shop local and support small businesses like ours! Thank you all for reading and we hope you have a healthy and safe Thanksgiving and holiday season! All the best to you and yours from the artists of Regal Robot!"