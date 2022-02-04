Vision Receives New WandaVision MiniCo Statue from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is revisiting the Halloween season as they announce their newest Marvel Studios MiniCo statue. Finishing off their WandaVision series, Vision is wearing his classic costume, as seen in the All-New Halloween Spooktacular episode. Coming in at 7.4 icons tall, this adorable Vision is displayed leaning on a TV with Wanda Maximoff on the screen as pumpkins sit by his feet. The Iron Studios MiniCo line features big headed sculpts on the characters and is loaded with detail and color making them a nice new collectible for your home or office. This WandaVision statue is part of a two-part set with Scarlet Witch in her Halloween costume showing off their bright Marvel Comics inspired costume. The Vision Halloween Version MiniCo WandaVision Statue is priced at $34.99, and you can find him here for preorder. Be sure to check out all of the other awesome Marvel Studios MiniCo statues that Iron Studios has to offer, as well as this Scarlet Witch companion piece found here.





"Casually smiling, the Avenger Vision relaxes, leaning on a wood box from an antique tube TV set, in which its screen shows the image of his beloved wife Wanda, wearing a classic dress as the protagonist of an old series. Costumed for Halloween, he dresses an uniform similar to his original version from the comics, but in a much simpler and stripped-down way, with a sports shorts, sneakers and yellow socks, he describes himself to Wanda as a Mexican Wrestling, where "luchadores" stand out because of their leotards, capes and colorful masks. Inspired by \"All-New Halloween Spooktacular!", the sixth episode from Marvel's miniseries "WandaVision" from streaming channel Disney+, Iron Studios present the statue "Vision Halloween Version – WandaVision – MiniCo", with the stylized hero on a pedestal decorated with two themed pumpkins with passionate eyes."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in PVC

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 7.4 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 5.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 0,4 lbs

Released US: Third quarter of 2022