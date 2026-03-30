Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, spider-man

Vulture Joins Iron Studios Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama Series

Iron Studios is back at it again with a brand new selection of 1/10 scale statue including a new Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama

Article Summary The Vulture joins Iron Studios' Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama 1/10 scale statue collection.

Adrian Toomes’ classic Vulture suit is recreated with comic-accurate textures and vibrant green colors.

The Vulture statue stands 13.7” tall and features a dynamic, destroyed mechanical base for display.

Available for pre-order now at $229.99, with a release slated for Q4 2026 for Spider-Man collectors.

The Vulture is a classic Spider-Man villain known for his aerial acrobatics and is a member of the Sinister Six. Typically portrayed as Adrian Toomes, this aging inventor uses a specialized winged harness to grant himself flight, enhanced strength, and agility. His advanced technology allows him to outmaneuver Spider-Man in the air, creating some deadly aerial confrontations. Iron Studios is now adding this iconic Marvel Comics villain to their ongoing Spider-Man vs Villains 1/10 Art Scale Diorama series.

This impressive line of statues has brought Spider-Man's most iconic villains to life with Doctor Octopus, The Lizard, and even Venom. Now it is time for the Vulture to add his wings to the fight with a fun new 13.7" tall statue. Adrian Toomes' suit is faithfully crafted right off the pages of Marvel Comics, featuring textures, that signature dark green color, and a destroyed mechanical base. Spider-Man fans can pre-order this new Vulture 1/10 Art Scale statue right now on the Iron Online Store for $229.99 and a Q4 2026 release date.

Vulture: Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama Art Scale 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures share the same passion as our clients; thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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