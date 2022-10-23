Wakanda Forever Namor and Doctor Strange 2 Statues Arrive from DST

The MCU is still going pretty strong on Disney+, as we all patiently what for the next film with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. These legendary films bring some of our favorite heroes and villains to the real world, and it looks like Diamond Select Toys is bringing some to life. Two brand new statues have been revealed as we jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe once more. The first statue comes to us from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness with this 1/2 scale bust. The Doctor is in with this highly crafted 10" tall statue, showing off Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange with fire base, Eye of Agamotto, and part of his outfit. This delightful Marvel statue is limited to only 1,000 pieces, is priced at $200, and is set for an April 2023 release date.

As for villains, Diamond Select Toys gives Wakanda Forcer fans a closer look at the arrival of Namor. This mutant is finally arriving in the MCU, and it looks like big things are planned with him and an ongoing war between Wakanda. Namor is a fan-favorite Marvel Comics hero, and Diamond Select Toys brings the Sub-Mariner's new design to life with a new 10" PVC statue. Taking flight, carrying a spear, and wearing his Aztec-style jewelry, this god is ready to make a splash in your collection. Both Doctor Strange and Namor are available for pre-order through your local comic book store as well as online. Doctor Strange can be found here, while Wakanda Forever Namor is found here for $59.99 with an April 2023 release.

Marvel Legends 3D Doctor Strange 1/2 Scale Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! By the Vishanti! Doctor Stephen Strange is a legend in this dimension, and now he's a Legend in 3-Dimensions! This approximately 10-inch, scale bust depicts Doctor Strange as he appears in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, including his cape, Eye of Agamotto amulet and a fiery pedestal base. It features actor likeness, including detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color window box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $200.00."

Marvel Gallery Wakanda Forever Namor PVC Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The long wait is over! Not only is the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, almost here, we're this close to the debut of Namor the Sub-Mariner in live action! To celebrate, DST is offering a new Gallery Diorama of the crown prince of Atlantis, coming to stores next year! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Leo Silva, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $59.99."