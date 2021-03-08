New WandaVision Hot Toys Cosbaby's Come Exclusively to shopDisney

Hot Toys is back with two new Cosbaby figures from the hit television series WandaVision. Both of these figures are based on the series finale of the first-ever MCU television series, and they are packed with detail. Both figures will come in a windowed box, will come with a display base, and will be too adorable to leave in the box. The Vision is up first with a nifty translucent design on his lower half, metallic paint accents, and it shows his costume as seen in WandaVision. The Vision Cosbaby will also be a great companion piece for the Scarlet Witch Cosbaby figure too. Scarlet Witch is wearing her series finale costume as she accepts her Chaos Magic becoming something more powerful than before.

Her figure will also feature a luminous effect on the rocks, her hands, and her eyes, bringing the magic to life. Both Hot Toys WandaVision Cosbaby figures are set as shopDisney exclusives, and they can both can be found here. The Vision is priced at $19.99, while Scarlet Witch gets a $24.99 price tag. Both are up for pre-order now, and they are both expected to release in June 2021, so don't miss out on adding these to your magical collection.

"Cosbaby collectors will nod an enthusiastic "yes!" for this bobble-head figure inspired by Marvel's WandaVision. Our Vision Cosbaby translates the android super hero's iconic costume design into a stylish collectible, including the mind stone on his forehead, cape, and translucent legs."

Magic in the details

Non-articulated collectible with bobble-head design

Costumed as seen in Marvel's WandaVision series on Disney+

Translucent legs and stand

Exclusive to Disney store North America and shopDisney.com

"Cosbaby collectors will nod an enthusiastic "yes!" for this bobble-head figure inspired by Marvel's WandaVision. Our Scarlet Witch Cosbaby portrays Wanda in her signature headband and costume with a specially applied luminous reflective effect, plus sculpted "power-blast" stand."

Magic in the details

Non-articulated collectible with bobble-head design

Costumed as seen in Marvel's WandaVision series on Disney+

Luminous paint on rocks–the figure's hands and eyes will illuminate with a UV light (glowing results may vary)

Sculpted base with translucent elements

Exclusive to Disney store North America and shopDisney.com