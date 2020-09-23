Transformers T-Rex Megatron Stands Mighty In New Hasbro Reveals

Hasbro's Pulse Con 2020 is days away and some of the reveals just can't contain themselves. New Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom figures have been revealed that are packed with detail ready for action. Maximals and Predacons are back as they join the Autobots and the Deceptions for war. Four figures have been revealed ahead of the online convention with Cyclonus, Cheetor, Rattrap, and the might T-Rex Megatron. These Beast Wars Transformers figures are highly detailed and bring back some classic designs fans grow up with as kids. T-Rex Megatron is packing some real heat this time with a very realistic T-Rex mode that puts others to shame. With a movable jaw, molded teeth, and classic claw hand, this Megatron will be high on the wishlists for collectors in 2021. Each of these figures is set to release on January 1, 2021, and pre-orders will go live on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 5:00 PM EST. More will be revealed about these Beast Wars Transformers and the War of Cybertron: Kingdom line during the Pulse Con Transformers panel on Saturday. Make sure you tune in to the panel since voices behind some of the most iconic bots in the world Frank Welker and Peter Cullen are set to appear. The weekend will be packed with fun, reveals, and more Transformers, check out all the official pics and descriptions from Hasbro below.

"The WFC-K10 Leader MEGATRON (BEAST) collectible figure stands at 7.5 inches tall and converts into Beast Wars-inspired T. rex beast mode in 27 steps, featuring intricate dinosaur-inspired molded scales and an articulated jaw with molded teeth. MEGATRON's dino head and tail also become his classic claw hands, and fans can add laser fire effects by placing fire blasts accessories inside his dino head (sold separately with other figures, subject to availability). MEGATRON (BEAST) includes a Golden Disk card that reveals a possible destiny of a key character. Collect other KINGDOM figures to reveal all 3 alternate destiny variants for each character (each sold separately, subject to availability)!"

"The WFC-K2 Core Class RATTRAP collectible figure stands at 3.5 inches tall and converts to Beast Wars-inspired rat mode with molded fur texture in 18 steps. RATTRAP comes with classic Fusion blaster accessory inspired by the one featured in the Beast Wars cartoon. Wise cracks not included, but you can imagine! The mini-figure allows fans to collect a mini version of the iconic character to pose out with other RATTRAP toys at larger scales (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

"The WFC-K4 Deluxe CHEETOR collectible figure stands at 5.5 inches tall, converts to Beast Wars-inspired cheetah mode in 20 steps with intricate cheetah-inspired molded fur texture, and features lower jaw articulation in cheetah mode for classic look of CHEETOR enthusiasm. CHEETOR's tail also detaches from cheetah mode during conversion and becomes a tail whip accessory that can be held by the figure in robot mode. CHEETOR includes a Golden Disk card that reveals a possible destiny of a key character. Collect other KINGDOM figures to reveal all 3 alternate destiny variants for each character (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

The WFC-K9 Voyager CYCLONUS G1-inspired figure stands at 7 inches tall, converts into Cybertronian fighter craft mode in 34 steps, and comes with the classic Oxidating Laser accessory. CYCLONUS, a herald of UNICRON, first appears in the 1986 movie when BOMBSHELL/SKYWARP were reformatted into the second-in-command of GALVATRON. CYCLONUS includes a Golden Disk card that reveals a possible destiny of a key character. Collect other KINGDOM figures to reveal all 3 alternate destiny variants for each character (each sold separately, subject to availability).