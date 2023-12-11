Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Clone Wars

War Rages with LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including a new Star Wars set that will reinforce both sides of the war

It is the Republic versus the Separatists as LEGO unveils their latest Star Wars Battle Pack. The Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack let the war rage on with this slick 215 piece set. This set is perfect for Star Wars fans who are trying to build up their armies as this set includes a Clone Shock Trooper and three standard clean Clone Troopers. On top of that, the Separatist Army features three Super Battle Droids, two Battle Droids, a STAP speeder, and a Tri-Droid! The Clone Army might be in full retreat when this Battle Pack is built, as it might be exactly what Star Wars fans are looking for to enhance their Trade Federation collection. For $29.99, Star Wars fans will be able to strengthen the battlefront and add new reinforcements to both sides in style. LEGO has the Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack set for a January 2024 release.

Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack

"Inspire youngsters to recreate thrilling Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack (75372) for ages 7 and up. It features 4 LEGO Star Wars minifigures and 5 LEGO figures – a Clone Shock Trooper, 3 Clone Troopers, 3 Super Battle Droids and 2 Battle Droids – with iconic weapons for action play. This LEGO building set also includes a stud-shooting Star Wars speeder bike for 2 Clone Troopers and a buildable STAP speeder vehicle toy for a Battle Droid. A tri-droid with 3 flick shooters and a defensive post with a stud shooter add even more creative-play possibilities."

Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack for kids – Recreate Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes with this buildable action toy, featuring LEGO® figures, a speeder bike vehicle and more

4 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures and 5 LEGO figures for action play – A Clone Shock Trooper, 3 Clone Troopers, 3 Super Battle Droids and 2 Battle Droids with assorted accessories

Buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ speeder bike – The speeder bike has 2 stud shooters, 2 holders for blasters and space for 2 Clone Troopers

Unlimited creative play – A tri-droid with a rotating top and 3 flick shooters, a STAP speeder for a Battle Droid, a defensive post with a stud shooter, a thermal detonator element and more

Fun LEGO® Star Wars™ sets for all ages – LEGO Star Wars building toys enable kids and adult fans to recreate iconic scenes, make up their own action-adventures or simply display the buildable models

Compact 215-piece set – The tri-droid measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 6 in. (15 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide

