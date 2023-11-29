Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, warhammer 40k

Warhammer 40K World Eaters Khorne Berzerker Descend from McFarlane

Step into the world of Warhammer 40,000 as McFarlane Toys is back with new and improved Space Marines like the World Eaters Khorne Berzerker

Article Summary New McFarlane Toys release: World Eaters Khorne Berzerker figure.

Figure features ultra articulation with 22 parts, ideal for posing.

Includes custom accessories: plasma pistol, chain axe, and base.

Collectible art card provides character biography and artwork.

A brutal onslaught arrives as the chaotic and bloodthirsty forces of Warhammer 40K manifest at McFarlane Toys. New figures are resending upon collectors' shelves, including the deadly World Eaters Khorne Berzerker. In the grim darkness of the far future, only war reigns supreme, and the World Eaters stand as a ferocious and berserk legion devoted to the Blood God, Khorne. Their crimson armor makes them stand out in battle, decorated with skulls and chains, they are a force not to be trifled with. The Warhammer 40K universe continues to grow at McFarlane Toys as they unleash the might of the Khorne Berzerker with a brand new release. Capturing the essence of this fearsome Chaos Space Marine, this figure comes with a plasma pistol, chain axe, alternate hands, and display base. Intergalactic warfare awaits for the World Eaters Khorne Berzerker for $29.99 with brand new Warhammer 40K packaging. The battle of the future arrive in January 2024, and be on the lookout for other Space Marines, also coming soon.

The World Eaters Khorne Berzerker Enter the Fight

"World Eaters Khorne Berzerker (Warhammer 40K) 7" Figure – They relish their role as the Blood God's sacred destroyers, and their fanaticism is feared throughout the galaxy. None are safe from their unbound violence, victims and ally will fall under the hacking blow of revving chain weapons. No matter how many lives they claim for the Skull Throne, it will never be enough to quench their bloodthirst hunger or appease the bite of the Butcher's Nails."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Warhammer 40,000 Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

World Eaters Khorne Berzerker comes with plasma pistol, chain axe, alternate hands and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000 themed window box packaging.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000 Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!