We Revisit the Legacy of Zack Snyder's Justice League with Hot Toys

With Aquaman 2 on the way, we look back at the greatness of Zack Snyder’s Justice League with an incredible 1/6 scale action figure 2-pack

Article Summary Revisit the Snyderverse with Hot Toys' Batman & Superman figures.

Experience Knightmare Batman's detailed 1/6 scale figure design.

Black Suit Superman figure captures Henry Cavill's iconic portrayal.

Hot Toys' set celebrates Snyder's Justice League cinematic vision.

A new era of DC Comics on the big-screen is upon us, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ending out the Snyderverse. It is going to be sad to say goodbye to that world as it featured some of the best live-action DC characters to date. Man of Steel, Batman V Superman, Wonder Woman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League took this League to new heights that we never imagined. While we might not see those characters on the big screen again, we can still bring them home with some impressive collectibles. With Blue Beetle now on MAX and Aquaman 2 heading to theaters next month, it is the perfect time to revisit the legacy of the Snyderverse and in style, thanks to Hot Toys' incredible Nightmare Batman and Superman 2-Pack.

Zack Snyder's Justice League was released in 2021, giving viewers an epic director's cut of the Justice League film that brought his original vision to life. This featured extended scenes, deeper character development, and the return to the Knightmare sequence. This sequence was first introduced in Batman V Super, showing an alternate dystopian future; we witness the apocalyptic world where Superman reigns supreme due to the death of Lois Lane. Rising up against this villain Kryptonian, Batman dons a new Nightmare suit, is more ruthless, and is not afraid to put a bullet down range. These sequences were some of the best in the franchise, and Hot Toys brought this Knightmare to life like never before. Thanks to our friends at Sideshow Collectibles, we were able to get a better look at such a remarkable set of figures.

Hot Toys has once again demonstrated its unrivaled craftsmanship with the 1/6 Scale Knightmare Batman. This figure captures every detail of the apocalyptic suit, from the weathered trench coat to the intricate armor, and even a likeness to Ben Affleck. Batman is in a world that is on the brink, and he comes with some new bat weapons to take down some Parademons with a bat-pistol and tactical rifle. Other accessories include wearable goggles, binoculars, and a display base. All of these are nicely crafted, and it is amazing to see the Knightmare Bat up close, giving DC Comics fans a version of the Caped Crusader we rarely see.

It's the Dark Knight Versus the Son of Krypton

However, there is more in this set than the Dark Knight, as Black Suit Superman is back as the resurrected symbol of death. Henry Cavill's Superman is unlike anything else out there; he took the Man of Steel to a darker toned-down universe while keeping the character grounded in reality. His Black Suit made its appearance in the General Zod vision in the Man of Steel film, but he donned it in Zack Snyder's Justice League after his resurrection and in the Knightmare reality. Either version of the Kryptonian can be featured here, which is nice, as Hot Toys is remarkable as the attention to detail is staggering. From the textured suit to his sculpted physique, every nuance is an homage to Superman's resurrection as a god among men. As for accessories, he does have a fabric cape with a bendable wire as well as a second heat vision head with LED elements. Superman has never looked better, and this figure will easily stand out against any red, blue, and yellow Man of Steel out there.

The Knightmare Batman and Black Suit Superman 2-Pack from Hot Toys is easily a celebration of the cinematic excellence of the Snyderverse. Whether you're a dedicated collector or a fan of Zack Snyder's Justice League, this set is an absolute must-have. It is a reminder of what could have been while encapsulating the essence of two iconic DC Comics characters in a world that is on the edge of chaos. Maybe someday we will see a Knightmare Joker arrive in 1/6 format, giving fans the ability to display one of the greatest sequences from the Snyderverse. Collectors can snag up this Nightmare 2-Pack right now here and just in time for the holidays!

