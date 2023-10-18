Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: aquaman, black manta, dc comics, Factory Entertainment

Wield Black Manta's Black Trident with New Factory Entertainment Prop

A new prop replica from Factory Entertainment has arrived with a limited edition release of Black Manta’s Black Trident from the DC Universe

There is still one last film in the Synderverse franchise with Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Arriving in December, this film will end the DC Universe as we know it, pushing DC Comics fans into a new era with James Gunn. This film looks to be a nice addition to the Aquaman landscape and finally puts Black Manta in the hot seat. The infamous Aquaman villain gets his time to shine on the big screen and gets a new weapon to take down his nemesis. The infamous Black Trident has arrived, and this beauty seems to have been created just for this film and holds a mysterious past to the ancient kings of Atlantis. Collectors can now bring home Black Manta's new and powerful trident as Factory Entertainment debuts their latest DC Universe prop replica. Coming in at 84" long, the Black Trident was specially crafted and can come apart into four different sections. The trident will be limited to only 200 pieces and will also come with a certificate of authenticity as well as a display plaque for your lair. One of these treasures comes in at $605, it is set to release in February 2024, and pre-orders can be found right here.

Black Manta Trident Prop Replica

"A high quality, officially licensed replica of the Trident prop used by Black Manta in the widely anticipated Warner Bros. / DC motion picture, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Copied directly from the original prop with exacting attention to detail, this stunning 7-foot heavy duty replica is molded out of powder-coated aluminum and features Atlantean script on the shaft as seen in the film."

"Each replica comes in 4 sections which are easily assembled via an integrated threaded mechanism into an impressive whole. Each replica also includes a display plaque and a certificate of authenticity, and limited to only 200 pieces. Don't miss your chance to add this Black Manta Trident Prop Replica to your DC Comics collection today!"

