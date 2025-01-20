Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Will Hasbro's New Maximum Marvel Legends Series Divide Collectors?

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as Hasbro is back with a new set of 6” figurea including the debut of Maximum Spider-Man

Hasbro has just unveiled a brand new product for Marvel Legends collectors titled the Maximum Series. Spider-Man is kicking off this new collection, which is supposed to deliver classic figures with the best deco, accessories, and articulation. The figure includes many swappable parts, including a Peter Parker head, web shooter hands, plenty of web effects, a spider sense effect, and a sweet 90s deco. The Maximum Series seems like Hasbro's way of trying to compete with other brands like S.H.Figuarts and MAFEX. No price point was given, but it already looks lih, the toy community will be quite divi if the price is too highded.

A standard Marvel Legends Spider-Man is about $24.99, which usually comes with a pair of hands and a one web effect or swappable head. However, this figure comes with tons of accessories, including some that we have not seen before on a Spider-Man. The new web-attaching hands are unique to the figure, but we have seen it with Figuarts and Sentinel figures. This would have consisted of a deluxe release years ago, but popularity and demand would easily give this webhead a $50, which would be valid. MAFEX, Sentinel, Mezco Toyz, and even S.H.Figuarts already charge over $100 for their figures. However, the biggest issue with those brands is the small and tight parts that easily snap. At least the Marvel Legends brand is already sturdy enough, so adding more accessories and extra articulation to an already solid brand for half he price of those is pretty reasonable.

Spider-Man is an exception, though, as it will be interesting to see who else could be "enhanced" with the Maximum Series line in the future. Some figures could very easily be upgraded with an ab-crunch like Spider-Woman or Mister Fantastic with bendable arms. It is already a struggle to spend $110 on imported figures, so getting quality Marvel Legends figures like this for a slightly bigger price point is fair. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Maximum Series Spider-Man are set to arrive on February 13 at 1 PM at most online retailers like Hasbro Pulse, so a price will be revealed then. He is set to arrive in Spring 2025 with woefully more Maximum Series figures appearing throughout 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!