Witness the Power of Darth Maul with New Iron Studios Legacy Statue

Iron Studios is taking fans back to Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace with the return of Darth maul. A new limited edition statue is heading our way as Iron Studios unveil their new Star Wars 1:4 Scale Legacy Replica statue. Coming in at 23" high, Darth Maul is back on Tatooine looking for the Jedi and the new Queen of Naboo. This hand-painted statue is beautifully sculpted, showing off the Sith Apprentice and his droid with a flowing black cloak. His red lightsaber is extended, and Iron Studios has included two Darth Maul head sculpts with hooded and non-hooded. The unhooded sculpt shows off an angry Maul with all of his colors and horns translated perfectly from the Star Wars world. Pre-orders for the Darth Maul Star Wars Legacy Replica 1/4 Statue are live here for $850 and set for a Q2 2023 release.

"Sent by his master Darth Sidious to the barren planet Tatooine with the mission of eliminating Queen Amidala and the two Jedi Knights, protectors of the ruler from planet Naboo, the mortal and agile Sith Lord with yellow eyes and red tattooed face under a crown of horns, wielding his double-bladed Lightsaber and wearing his dark cloak fluttering on the desert winds, gets ready to face one of his targets, after getting the location of his target's whereabouts from his Probe Droid next to him."

"In the month of May, commemorating the Star Wars saga, Iron Studios proudly present their statue "Darth Maul – Star Wars – Legacy Replica 1/4", with his most iconic look just like on his unforgettable premiere in the movies in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace", one of the most beloved Star Wars villains for the first time in this scale by Iron Studios, fiercely and intriguingly represented as the greatest Zabrak warrior from Dathomir."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Includes extra head without hood

Product dimensions: 23 in (H) x 21.2 in (W) x 11.8 in (D)

Product Weight: 21 lbs

MSRP: USD 799,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023