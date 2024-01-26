Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, marvel, wolverine, x-men

Wolverine Returns to the 90s with New Diamond Select Marvel Statue

Get ready to return back to the 90s as Diamond Select Toys has a brand new Wolverine statue featuring the deadliest mutant alive

Article Summary Diamond Select unveils a new 11" Wolverine statue, reprising his 90s look.

Features an unmasked Wolverine with battle-damaged costume and raised claws.

Includes a detailed jungle diorama base with a hint of Adamantium.

Priced at $59.99 for pre-order with availability set for Q3 2024.

Get ready to witness the ferocity of Wolverine like never before with the latest addition to Diamond Select Toys' lineup. A new PVC Diamond Gallery statue has arrived, capturing the essence of the iconic mutant in all of his glorious and iconic 1990s form. This stunning new statue stands 11" tall and showcases Wolverine in all his uncanny glory, with a nicely sculpted unmasked sculpt. This mutant is ready for battle and is features a battle-damaged costume that is only a testament to the countless fights he's endured. Logan has his adamantium claws raised in this PVC release as he shows victory over his latest fight.

Wolverine stands on top of a meticulously crafted jungle diorama base, which seems to feature Adamantium at his feet. A lot of detail was put into this X-men statue, and it is pretty crazy that this 90s Comic Gallery statue is only $59.99. Whether you're a longtime fan of Wolverine or a newcomer to the X-Men universe, this is the PVC statue that will surely take your Marvel collection to new heights and even become the centerpiece of any display. Untamed glory awaits in Q3 2024, and pre-orders for this glorious Wolverine statue are already live and can be found right from Diamond Select and other Fan Channel sites.

Marvel Gallery Comic Wolverine 90s Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Return to the 1990s with the latest Gallery Diorama from DST! This new 11-inch statue of Wolverine is based on his 1990s appearance, and depicts him unmasked with a battle-damaged costume, claws raised, atop a jungle diorama base. Made of high-quality PVC, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Varner Studios!"

