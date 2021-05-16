Wolverines Gets Exclusive Animated Diamond Select Statue At Walmart

Diamond Select Toy has revealed that Walmart will be getting an exclusive statue of Wolverine. This statue captures the deadly mutant from his animated appearance in the widely popular animated X-Men cartoon series from the 1990s. Standing 6" tall, Wolverine is unmasked, and is ready to fight with his claws popped out with this very fun and colorful bust. The bright animated design comes to life with this design and will be an amazing companion piece to some of the other animated X-Men statues already released from Diamond Select Toys.

The Marvel Animated Unmasked Wolverine 1/6 Scale Statue will be priced at $59.88 and will only be available through Walmart. Pre-orders are already live, and fans will be able to secure one for their collection here. The statue is set to release May 21, so keep a lookout in-store for possible drops at your local Walmart. Be sure to expand your 1990's X-Men The Animated Series collection with another great statue from Diamond Select Toys.

"Diamond Select Toys' line of mini-busts based on X-Men: The Animated Series has reached eight characters so far, with lots more on the way! But what of the variants? Where are the variants?!? Well, get ready, because the first variant bust in the X-Men line is now exclusively available at Walmart.com! This exclusive unmasked bust of Wolverine shows us what the old canucklehead looks like under his mask, and features fully extended claws, a pedestal base and authentic sideburn action. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, it features detailed paint applications that mimic the art style of the classic cartoon. It was designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Joe Menna. Cyclops, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Deadpool and Magneto are available now at specialty stores and online. Rogue, Gambit and Sabretooth can be pre-ordered now. And look for more X-Men characters in the future!"