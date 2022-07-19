Wonder Twins Power Activate with Iron Studios New Exclusive Statues

The Wonder Twins are a very unique DC Comics set of heroes that has not really taken off since the late 70s. Originally introduced in The All-New Super Friends Hour, this extraterrestrial twin brother and sister arrived on TV. The duo consists of Jayna and Zan, who have powers when they say the phrase "Wonder Twin powers, activate!" Silly enough, Jayna can transform into any animal, while her brother Zan can become water in any state. They also have a blue space monkey pet known as Greek, who assists on their adventures. They stayed in the cartoon circuit for a while but over then were replaced by the next best thing. They never really recovered after all these years, but they are a fun set of heroes that really needs a new story.

Luckily, Iron Studios is keeping the Wonder Twins alive as they join Sideshow Con with an exclusive set of statues. Jayne, Zan, and Gleek are back with updated details, hand-painted deco, and colors that are out of this world. Each hero is posed in a fist bump stance as they get ready to activate their powers. The purple costumes are nicely done, and the new updated realistic design is fantastic. The Wonder Twins are a duo that really needs to be in the right hands of someone who loves these characters, and someday, we will see it. Iron Studios set of Wonder Twin 1/10 Art Scale statues are priced at $265 for the set and are only offered for purchase right now for Sideshow Con Registries right here.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios present the latest from the Art Scale 1:10 line – Wonder Twins! Based on original references, these polystone statues of Zan and Jayna are hand-painted and limited edition. DC Comics fans, don't miss your chance to add the Wonder Twins to your DC collection!"

The Wonder Twins 1:10 Art Scale Statue features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in Polystone

Hand-painted