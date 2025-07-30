Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Wonder Woman (Classic) Gold Label Patina Edition Figure Revealed

Step into the vast and growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new DC Comics figure ahead of the Crisis

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a limited-edition Wonder Woman (Classic) Gold Label Patina Edition figure.

The figure features exclusive patina paint, armor accessories, and a collectible art card.

Limited to 5,250 pieces, this 7-inch figure is available only at the McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99.

Wonder Woman stands as an Amazon icon and symbol of hope, strength, and leadership in the DC Universe.

Wonder Woman, also known as Diana of Themyscira, is one of the most iconic superheroes in the DC Universe. She first appeared in All-Star Comics #8 back in 1941 and is a founding member of the Justice League. Her origins vary from series to series, but Wonder Woman is an Amazon warrior princess who was born from clay, with some versions of her being the daughter of Zeus. Raised on the hidden island of Themyscira, she is trained to be the ultimate warrior and has saved the world and universe time and time again.

McFarlane Toys is now honoring Princess Diana's legacy with a new limited-edition Patina DC Multiverse figure. Limited to only 5,250 pieces, this figure repaints the classic WW figure and gives her a sword, axe, and shield to display her with. This statue-like figure is nicely crafted and will come in a windowless box. It is a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive and can be purchased right now for $29.99.

Wonder Woman (Classic) Gold Label Patina Edition

"Raised on the hidden island of Themyscira, Princess Diana is an Amazon, like the figures of Greek legend, and her people's gift to humanity. As Themyscira's emissary to Man's World, Diana has made it her duty to lead by example, even if the differences between her birthplace and new home sometimes present hurdles for her to jump. She has come to represent the possibility and potential of life without war, hate or violence, and she is a beacon of hope to all who find themselves in need."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Featured in an exclusive patina paint.

Accessories include axe, sword, shield, logo card stand and base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

