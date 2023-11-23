Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Princess of Themyscira Joins McFarlane's Collector Line

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of Collectors Edtiion figures include a new Wonder Woman

McFarlane Toys Collector Edition DC Comics figures are underway, and they have been a pretty impressive set of figures. These figures really step into the DC Multiverse and give DC Comics fans some true comic book heroes like Firestorm, Hawkman, and now Wonder Woman. That is right, McFarlane Toys has finally given fans a comic book accurate Princess Diana at long last. We have seen plenty of versions of the legendary Princess of Themyscira from Flashpoint, Endless Winter, The Last Knight on Earth, and even Justice League. However, none of these versions captured the power, beauty, and strength that Wonder Woman has created, until now. Wonder Woman is back and with. Sweet new DC Comics accurate figure that is loaded with accessories with her lasso, shield, axe, sword, and four extra hands. This is the definition of McFarlane Collector Edition, and there is a chance at a DC Comics Classic Chase variant. Pre-orders are live right here for $29.99 with a December 2023 release, so get yours while you can.

Wonder Woman McFarlane Collector Edition #10

"Raised on the hidden island of Themyscira, Princess Diana is an Amazon, like the figures of Greek legend, and her people's gift to humanity. As Themyscira's emissary to Man's World, Diana has made it her duty to lead by example, even if the differences between her birthplace and new home sometimes present hurdles for her to jump. She has come to represent the possibility and potential of life without war, hate or violence, and she is a beacon of hope to all who find themselves in need."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes lasso, sword, axe, shield, 4 extra hands and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand

Collect all DC MULTIVERSE™ MCFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures

